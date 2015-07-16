* Price movement caps would protect against spillover speculators

* LME resistance could be broken by its international ambition

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 16 The London Metal Exchange may have to introduce rules to rein in extreme volatility to conform with other exchanges and regulatory regimes, industry sources said.

Prices of industrial metals have fallen fast in recent months on worries about demand growth in top consumer China, with concerns reinforced last week as China's stock market woes pulled copper down to a six-year low of $5,240 a tonne.

Benchmark three-month LME copper fell by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday -- its biggest one-day loss since Jan. 14 -- while nickel tumbled by almost 9 percent.

"In an environment of growing international regulatory harmonisation, it's a fairly safe bet that the LME will have to consider putting equivalent measures in place in the near future, if only to insulate itself from the spillover from other exchanges," said Lesley Campbell, head of commodity business development at Vantage Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

A major reason for LME volatility is the activity of Chinese hedge funds, which make large trades on the LME's electronic system during Asian business hours when there is little liquidity, sources said.

Similarly, metal prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell by the maximum allowed in a day last Tuesday, prompting speculators to switch to the LME, where daily gains or declines are not capped.

The SHFE limits at 4 percent for nickel and 3 percent for copper.

Last week saw volumes for the LME's benchmark three-month contract jump to 165,784 lots, or more than 4 million tonnes. That was the highest level since April 2013 and a hefty jump from the previous week's 79,702 lots.

And with LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd itself planning to introduce a volatility control mechanism, that could also smooth the way for its metals exchange to follow suit.

RESISTANCE

The London exchange, however, may yet need some convincing.

"The LME market is rooted in the physical industry and our pricing, therefore, is aligned with true supply and demand factors. In addition, we already have robust price limits in place on LMEselect," an LME spokeswoman said.

Those limits fall a long way short of the straightforward cap employed by the SHFE and industry sources said the LME will resist the use of daily limits on price movements because it would undermine efforts to attract high-frequency traders and funds to boost volumes and revenue.

Ultimately, though, the LME may have to change its stance to further its international ambitions.

Regulatory changes mean that the LME, along with other exchanges that want a presence in the United States, will at some point have to obtain Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) status.

The LME has already submitted its FBOT application, but sources say that U.S. authorities might be uncomfortable with high volatility levels and the London exchange may have little choice but to impose limits on daily price movement.

"They need to keep the U.S. on-side," a senior metals trader said. "Excessive volatility may drive away the real market (producers and consumers) and create liquidity problems." (Additional reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Goodman)