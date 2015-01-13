(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.) By Andy Home LONDON, Jan 13 Trading volumes on the London Metal Exchange (LME) grew by 3.5 percent last year, less than half the rate seen in 2013 and the slowest growth since the global financial crisis in 2009. There seems little doubt that the slowdown in activity reflects reduced investor interest in the industrial metals complex. The departure of many specialist fund players and a rethink by some of the world's biggest investors on the benefits of including commodities in their portfolios have thinned the ranks of some of the highest-profile names in the LME market. Barclays, Deutsche and Credit Suisse have left the arena over the last 12 months, both symptom and cause of slower trading growth. But this is also another manifestation of the continued eastwards migration of the metals markets. As Western banks leave, their places are being taken by Chinese players such as GF Financial, Bank of China and, as of Jan. 26, China Merchant Securities. And metals trading in China itself is booming, with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) registering another year of robust growth. The real story of 2014, though, was the explosion in ferrous trading, a new galaxy in the metallic universe with Singaporean and Chinese exchanges emerging as synergistic twin stars. You can see why the LME and its owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), are so keen to develop new products with a view to tapping into this fast-expanding source of trading liquidity. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on LME historical volumes link.reuters.com/suv73w Graphic on LME 2014 volumes by contract link.reuters.com/nuv73w ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ WINNERS AND LOSERS Nickel was the strongest performer on the LME last year, registering year-on-year volume growth of 39 percent. This is no surprise. Prices were galvanised by the Indonesian export ban on nickel ore at the start of the year and investment money flooded into the market, particularly the options segment, where volumes more than quadruped to a record high of 1.24 million lots. The subsequent price fall over the second half of the year was as spectacular as the original rise, but it served to keep trading activity elevated throughout 2014. More indicative of the underlying trend of fading investor interest was copper, for so many years the favoured industrial metal among non-specialist players. LME copper volumes dropped by almost 5 percent. Those on the CME were also affected, falling by a steeper 15 percent. The CME is now competing head-to-head with the LME in the aluminium market, offering both premium and "all-in price" contracts, as it tries to capitalise on the LME's long-running warehousing woes. Both new contracts seem to be gaining traction. CME's premium contract, launched in 2013, saw volumes steadily increase last year, culminating in a December high of 947 lots. The "all-in price" contract is newer, launched in May last year, but is building momentum faster than its peer with total volumes of almost 6,000 lots through December. The LME, however, still retains its status as aluminium pricing benchmark. Its primary aluminium contract remains the most liquid among its industrial metals suite and despite the many barbs of criticism flung at the exchange by end-users, volumes still grew by over 3 percent last year. The LME's North American aluminium alloy contract (NASAAC) took a lot of collateral damage from those Detroit warehousing blues, but it bounced back from two consecutive years of falling volumes with a 36-percent surge in activity last year. That may give the LME hope that its other alloy contract can do the same. Volumes slumped by over 47 percent in 2014, accelerating a decline that started in 2012. EASTWARD HO! As the metals industry physically migrates steadily eastwards to China, it's inevitable that trading activity should follow it. The SHFE registered strong volume growth across all its base metal contracts. The 33-percent rise in copper trading stands in stark contrast to the declines in activity on the LME and CME. But the real star turn of 2014 came from lead. Unloved on the LME, where volumes fell for the second consecutive year, uniquely among the exchange's core contracts, lead seems to have found favour at least in China. SHFE lead volumes surged from 686,000 lots to 2.92 million lots and open interest almost doubled to 49,166 lots at the end of December 2014. Both figures, by the way, have been adjusted to account for the reduction in lot size instituted by the exchange in September 2013. HKEx is targeting this growing pool of trading liquidity with its new yuan-denominated "mini" contracts, in essence trying to replicate its "stock connect" bridge to the Chinese mainland in the commodities space. Trading volumes were a respectable 8,790 lots in December, the first month of trading. But we've been here before. This is a case of third time lucky for these "minis". The LME has tried before itself and in 2011 passed the baton to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to see whether it could do any better. In both cases initial enthusiasm quickly waned and it remains to be seen whether HKEx, despite all its theoretical advantages in attracting mainland Chinese interest, fares any better. NEW GALAXIES The LME and HKEx have made no secret of their ambitions to launch new contracts in the ferrous trading space. And it's not hard to see why. Iron ore and steel exchange trading is growing at an exponential rate, particularly on the SGX, which was early on the scene, and on both the SHFE and the Dalian Exchange in mainland China. Indeed, Dalian's launch of iron ore futures back in October 2013 now seems perfect timing. Not only did it provide a tradeable twin to the SHFE's existing steel rebar contract, which had already emerged as something of a leading indicator for iron ore prices, but it was up and running ahead of what proved to be a tumultuous year for the iron ore market. This table gives a summary of the volumes in the main ferrous contracts around the world. Although the Chinese figures may overstate actual liquidity due to the way mainland exchanges count both buy and sell sides towards volumes, that shouldn't mask the explosive growth in action on either. Ferrous Trading Volumes Tonnes (Tons for CME 2014 2013 Pct Growth HRC) Dalian Iron Ore 19,271,825,600 437,843,000 4301.54% SGX Iron Ore Swaps 370,439,500 262,394,500 41.18% SGX Iron Ore Futures 1,025,588,300 32,919,500 3015.44% CME TSI Iron Ore 19,235,000 14,099,000 36.43% SHFE Rebar 8,161,562,060 5,874,578,580 38.93% SHFE HRC 25,108,480 0 SGX HRC 108,140 0 CME HRC 964,600 1,244,260 -22.48% (SGX and CME figures include options; SGX HRC figures include swaps and futures) Given that Chinese buying defines the seaborne iron ore market and the country has for several years been the fastest-growing steel producer, the liquidity burst on mainland exchanges is hardly surprising. But SGX is far from being a loser in this equation. Indeed, it seems to be flourishing as the third point of a trading triangle encompassing Dalian and Shanghai. Outside of this Asian trading hub only CME stands out as a ferrous trading exchange, although it's worth noting that its hot rolled coil (HRC) futures actually saw volumes decline last year and disappear altogether in the case of HRC options. It faces growing competition from SGX and SHFE, both of which launched HRC contracts last year. To what extent the LME and its Hong Kong parent can position themselves as competitors in this ferrous race is an open question. Certainly, the LME's steel billet contract has been reduced to zombie status, although the exchange's steel committee has decided to keep it as a physical benchmark against a proposed raft of financially settled steel contracts. But there is little doubt that in terms of futures trading of industrial metals, the future, it seems, is ferrous. (Editing by Dale Hudson)