LONDON Nov 11 Trade volumes on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) fell 3 percent in the first nine months of 2015
compared to the same period last year due to a slowdown in
global growth and weak commodity prices, the LME's Chinese
owners said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) reported
volumes for its LME unit when it released results for the third
quarter, showing overall profit surged 80 percent.
The average daily volume of contracts on the LME, the
world's oldest and biggest market for industrial metals,
declined to 681,550 lots up to the end of September 2015 from
705,378 last year, HKEx said in a statement.
While overall volumes were down, trading volumes in copper
were up 5.3 percent and nickel gained 5.5 percent.
Total futures open interest at Sept. 30 was up about 1
percent versus the same date in 2014, HKEx added.
Despite the decline in volumes, total revenue from the LME
increased by 37 percent in January-September due to a hike in
trading fees that took effect in January, said HKEx, the world's
biggest listed stock exchange.
LME earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) surged 80 percent after operating expenses
dropped since they were no major legal fees.
HKEx has been seeking to boost profitability at the LME
since it bought the 138-year-old exchange in 2012 for $2.2
billion.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by William Hardy)