BRIEF-Harmony Merger says receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from MUNDOmedia
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)