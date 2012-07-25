* Shareholders approve $2.2 billion deal
* LME CEO Martin Abbott to stay, may get 7 million pounds
* London exchange hopes to gain better access to China
(Updates with more quotes, links to previous stories)
By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 25 London Metal Exchange (LME)
shareholders voted convincingly on Wednesday to accept a $2.2
billion offer by the Hong Kong bourse for the 135-year-old
British institution, underscoring a global shift in
manufacturing to China, Asia's economic powerhouse.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and
the LME announced on June 15 they had agreed on an acquisition
that would give LME members a gateway to China, the world's
biggest metals buyer. The LME is the largest marketplace for
materials such as copper, aluminium and zinc.
"The deal with HKEx, Asia's leading exchange, will secure
the LME's position as the world's foremost metals trading
venue," said Martin Abbott, chief executive of the LME, who is
set to stay on after the deal is concluded later this year and
could get up to 7.4 million pounds ($11.5 million) from a shadow
equity scheme.
The agreement marks the end of the LME's long history as a
member-owned exchange.
At an extraordinary general meeting early on Wednesday, 64
shareholders voted yes and three voted against, the LME said.
"This was the end of an era and the start of a new one,"
said Michael Overlander, chief executive of trading house and
big LME shareholder Sucden Financial.
At the LME, besuited men and a few women still use arcane
hand signals to conduct open outcry trade in copper, aluminium,
lead, nickel, tin and zinc around a circular floor in a plain
building on Leadenhall Street, near the Bank of England.
Many shareholder members, who own and use the exchange,
which dates from a time when Britain and not China was the
workshop of the world, had feared the 1.4 million pound sale
might alter its unique, complex structure of futures trading and
low fees.
As late as Monday, more than one significant shareholder had
still been undecided.
Another shareholder said he had not expected the result to
be so overwhelmingly in favour of the sale, but had felt it
would succeed.
"We didn't see the necessity to sell the LME. But we were
not specifically against Hong Kong -- they are probably the best
possible buyer," Stefan Boel, executive board member at Aurubis
, Europe's largest copper producer, said.
"Now we are looking forward and we hope for a constructive
relationship with the Hong Kong exchange. What is important to
us is the industrial purpose of the LME, the warehousing and the
risk protection."
In the end other opponents of the deal were swayed by the
lure of cash in the current tough business conditions -- even
smaller members, with around 12,000 shares, will get more than 1
million pounds.
CHINA BECKONS
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at
least Jan. 1, 2015, HKEx will preserve the LME brand, the
open-outcry trading and the structure that many members believe
are crucial to reaching an accurate market price for metals.
For the LME, the deal offers a fast track into China and
will strengthen its position in the major market against the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, which also trades in base metals.
"The deal sells itself. No one knows who voted which way,
but one can assume from the enormous majority that no
significant shareholder voted against," said Jim Coupland, LME
board member and Global Head of Base Metals and Bulk Commodities
at Standard Bank.
"The exchange evolves over time, this is not the first
sea-change that we've seen," he added.
The London exchange has long sought to win approval from
China's regulators to list its warehouses nearer customers in
the country which accounts for 40 percent of copper consumption.
HKEx Chairman Chow Chung Kong said last month it was
preparing to set up metal warehouses in China and launch
products using the renminbi currency.
Concerns over the hefty price tag have partly weighed on the
Hong Kong company's shares, with the stock down 18 percent so
far this year, compared to a 2.4 percent rise in the benchmark
Hang Seng index.
Some analysts have voiced concern HKEx may be over-paying
for the LME, which made a net profit of just 7.7 million pounds
last year due to the constrained-profit model treasured by the
metals plants and traders who make up the smaller shareholders.
HKEx will finance the acquisition of the exchange, where
total traded value was $15.4 trillion last year, through its
existing funds and with a 1.1 billion pound ($1.7 billion) bank
loan.
Moelis & Co were advisers for the LME, Rothschild and UBS
for HKEx.
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal; Editing
by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)