By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 25 The Hong Kong stock exchange is
acquiring a growing controversy along with its purchase of the
London Metal Exchange (LME), which critics say lets warehouses
profit by delaying supplies of metals like aluminium and now
copper, nickel and zinc.
LME regulations allow companies operating warehouses in a
global network registered by the exchange to release only a
fraction of their inventories each day -- much less than is
regularly taken in for storage.
Clients of the LME, who want to collect material they have
bought in the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals,
have to wait in queues to collect metal from a number of storage
facilities, all the while paying rent to the warehouses.
The warehouse operators blame the delays on logistical
bottlenecks -- the difficulty of seeking out and shifting metal
in the vast storage sheds.
But the many critics say these delays are more a tactic to
increase rental revenue, distorting markets and creating
artificially tight availability in the midst of plentiful supply
of metal.
They say that while metal producers may be happy with this
state of affairs, it is undermining the LME's role as the market
of last resort, where industrial users can always find material
if needed.
"You can understand it from a producer's point of view --
they get paid for their metal. But in the long term the tactic
is destroying industry," a physical metals trader said.
LME shareholders voted convincingly on Wednesday to accept a
$2.2 billion offer by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx) for the 135-year-old British institution,
underscoring a global shift in manufacturing to China.
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said last month it planned
to change the rules to shorten the wait for delivery of metal,
the Financial Times reported, describing warehousing as a "very
challenging issue."
But in a later statement clarifying his views, he added:
"Our position is no different from the current LME position."
Martin Abbott, chief executive of the LME, has in the past
attributed the problem to logistical challenges and low interest
rates that make it easy to finance inventories.
The strategy of creating queues had been tolerated in
aluminium, a metal that is in chronic oversupply and is also
used heavily by banks and trading houses as collateral for
financing deals.
But the storage play is now spreading to other metals which
are needed at short notice for industrial use.
Traders said a warehouse firm owned by commodity trader
Glencore is paying incentives to attract nickel to its
sheds in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, and charging clients
daily rent for metal that is holed up in queues of about a year.
"In Vlissingen you just can't take any of the nickel out
because it's behind all the aluminium there. It is believed that
the material is Russian and is being put into Pacorini sheds," a
physical nickel trader said.
Traders also say thousands of tonnes of zinc have been
shifting recently in New Orleans, where months-long queues have
also developed as warehouse firms owned by Glencore and
investment bank Goldman Sachs battle for metal.
Both Glencore and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
While the warehouse tactics are not illegal, critics argue
that some of these firms are keeping metal away from industry,
and outbidding industrial companies for it.
WAREHOUSE GAMES
Vlissingen already holds ten percent of European nickel
stocks, up from zero in March. MNI-NLVLI-TO Traders say the
port's draw on spare European material is supporting regional
premiums as well as LME prices.
LME data shows that Glencore's warehouse unit, Pacorini,
owns 27 of 29 sheds in Vlissingen. Pacorini also owns 28 of the
59 sheds in New Orleans, site of the recent zinc backlogs, while
Goldman Sachs warehouse unit Metro owns 22 sheds there.
LME stocks data also shows that in zinc, nearly 28,000
tonnes of 'warrants' or ownership titles were 'cancelled' or
booked to leave LME sheds in New Orleans on a single day, July
3. On June 27, close to 60,000 tonnes were booked to leave the
sheds.
Traders say these large quantities are unlikely to be for
industrial use and appeared to be earmarked merely for movement
to other warehouses where they would earn rent.
"It's warehouse games. There's not enough demand for a
cancellation of that size and I know Pacorini and Metro have
been fighting it out (in New Orleans)," said a physical metals
trader.
U.S. zinc premiums are currently at around 7-8 cents per lb,
almost double last year's level, having held up over the
seasonal summer slowdown despite ample supply and a stalled U.S.
recovery that has hit demand.
"It's much more lucrative for me to get LME-grade zinc and
dump it in a warehouse than for me to sell it to clients that
are industrial users. But my business is to sell to industrial
users," said an industry source at a metals merchant.
In nickel, stock flows into Vlissingen have likewise helped
raise premiums for the metal in Rotterdam and traders said it
has become harder to get at a time of seasonally low demand.
WEAK SOLUTIONS
The LME has already accepted in principle proposals for
warehouse companies to release at least 60 tonnes a day of tin
or nickel or a combination of the two, a move designed to help
customers avoid lengthy waiting times to get metal.
An LME nickel industry group had also considered delisting
Vlissingen as an exchange delivery point, several sources said,
following in the steps of copper, for which the port will be
delisted after July 25.
But traders said the plans will not be enough to address the
problem.
"That (extra load-out for nickel) has not come into force
yet and I'm not sure when it will," the trader said. "It's still
in the consultation phase but anyway the tonnage is miniscule so
I'm not sure how much of a difference it would make."
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore, Josephine
Mason and Chris Kelly in New York, and Eric Onstad in London.;
Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)