LONDON, July 25 London Metal Exchange (LME) shareholders voted in favour of a $2.2 billion offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange for the British institution, the world's largest industrial metals marketplace.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd and the LME announced on June 15 they had agreed on an acquisition that would give LME members a gateway to China, the world's biggest metals buyer. (Reporting By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Veronica Brown and Eric Onstad)