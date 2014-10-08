BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group shareholders approve stock dividend for year 2016
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME) won its appeal on Wednesday against a court ruling that had halted new rules to cut backlogs in withdrawing metals from its global network of warehouses.
A three-judge panel at the UK Court of Appeal overturned an original March ruling in favour of Russian aluminium giant Rusal . That had halted a key reform of the LME's warehouses because it regarded the consultation process as "unfair and unlawful".
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for industrial metals, will now be able to implement reforms designed to speed up deliveries of metal from depots in the LME's global network. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jason Neely)
* Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage:
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage: