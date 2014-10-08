MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's Rusal said on Wednesday it would seek permission to appeal a judgment by the UK Court of Appeal, which ruled in favour of the London Metal Exchange over new rules to cut backlogs at its global network of warehouses.

The world's largest aluminium producer said in a statement it was disappointed by the ruling and would seek to take the case to the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird)