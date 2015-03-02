LONDON, March 2 The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Monday set out new proposals to further slash backlogs at its global network of warehouses.

Tweaking its wide-ranging reform package, the LME said it will require warehouse firms to report anonymously incentives paid to metal owners.

It also said in a statement it planned to launch new contracts for aluminium premiums and ferrous products in October. (Editing by Veronica Brown)