* To launch new aluminium premium, ferrous contracts in Oct
* New proposals could cut queues twice as fast
* Opens door to capping, banning rents in warehouse queues
(Adds details, quotes from news conference)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 2 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
announced new rules and proposals on Monday aimed at slashing
delivery backlogs at its global network of warehouses twice as
quickly as under current reforms.
The move is part of a wide-ranging reform drive sparked by
consumer complaints about long delays to obtain aluminium from
storage and lawsuits accusing banks and commodity companies of
conspiring to restrict supply through the warehouse network.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals, also said in a statement it planned to launch
new contracts for aluminium premiums and ferrous products on
Oct. 26.
The LME launched consultations last November on a second
layer of rules governing physical delivery and on Monday it
requested even more feedback on further measures.
The exchange asked members for their opinion on proposals
that would force warehouses to reduce queues faster.
The 137-year old LME won a major court battle in October,
giving it the green light to implement its initial set of
regulations on Feb. 1 aimed at cutting delivery queues to a
maximum of 50 days from up to two years at some depots.
On Monday it said was now responding to complaints that
under the current reform it may take as long as four years to
cut backlogs at the worst affected site -- the Dutch port of
Vlissingen.
Under the new tougher rules, it would take a maximum of 2.3
years to reduce queues to 50 days, Matt Chamberlain, LME head of
business development, told a news conference.
"So in this example, the rate at which queues will fall
would double -- the queues would last half as long."
NEW CONTRACT DELAY
The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, also set a firm October date for the launch of three
new contracts: aluminium premiums, steel scrap and steel rebar.
The aluminium premium contract, which allows people to hedge
additional surcharges for buying metal for immediate delivery,
has been delayed from a second quarter launch.
This was because the LME first wanted to conclude any
further warehouse reforms, which could have had an impact on
premiums, Chamberlain said.
The exchange also released a discussion paper on the
possibility of capping or banning rents in queues.
Buyers of metals have complained about having to pay high
rent during the months that metals were stuck in backlogs
waiting to be delivered from warehouses.
Previously the LME has rejected the idea of setting rent
levels at warehouses, saying it had legal advice that it might
fall foul of competition law.
The exchange published a detailed set of new rules on Monday
to take effect on June 1, one of which will require warehouse
firms to report anonymously incentives paid to metal owners so
it can determine whether those payments were market distorting.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown, Louise
Heavens and Crispian Balmer)