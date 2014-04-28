(Adds details, background)
LONDON, April 28 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
said it planned to seek permission to appeal against a court
ruling it lost last month, which halted a major reform aimed at
cutting backlogs at warehouses.
"We will be seeking leave to appeal," LME spokeswoman Kathy
Alys said on Monday.
The exchange, the world's largest market for industrial
metals such as copper and aluminium, previously said it was
taking legal advice on whether to appeal the ruling or to launch
a new consultation on its warehouse policy.
In late March, Russian aluminium producer Rusal
won a ruling that halted a warehouse reform because
consultations had been "unfair and unlawful".
The LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd, earlier this month lost the first stage of an
effort to appeal, in which it turned to the court that made the
original ruling.
Now it is going up to the next level by filing with the
Court of Appeal.
A legal source said parties that lose rulings are often
advised to seek leave to appeal to give them the widest possible
set of options.
The LME oversees warehouses where companies that buy metals
such as aluminium or copper on its futures market can take
delivery of quality-assured supplies if needed.
Big banks and traders that own the warehouses and charge
rent have profited from letting long queues build up for buyers
to withdraw metal. Some also keep huge stocks of aluminium tied
up, unavailable to manufacturers, in long-term financing deals.
The backlog has kept the cost high for obtaining physical
aluminium, even though the world is awash with supply. In a bid
to appease industrial consumers, the LME moved last year to
implement reforms that would cut the queues.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jane
Baird)