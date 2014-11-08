(Specifies in fifth paragraph of Friday's story that new rule on queues applies to limited number of warehouses)

LONDON Nov 7 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had launched consultations on proposed changes to rules governing physical delivery and its global network of storage warehouses.

The LME, which recently won a key court battle about new rules to cut delivery backlogs at warehouses, plans even tougher rules to support a new contract on aluminium premiums, it said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing an optimal physical delivery network for all our users, and we encourage market participants to share their views," Matthew Chamberlain, LME head of business development said.

The LME plans to require warehouses to deliver out an additional 500 tonnes of aluminium alloys per day, it said.

The exchange also said it proposed new measures to limit any queues in primary aluminium to 34 business days at warehouses signed up to store metal for the LME's new aluminium premium contract.

The consultation will last until Feb. 7. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jane Baird and Kevin Liffey)