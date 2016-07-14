LONDON, July 14 The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to freeze maximum rental rates at its approved network of warehouses for five years, it said on Thursday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that once the cap ends, rates would rise annually based on the consumer price index.

