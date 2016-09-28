LONDON, Sept 28 The London Metal Exchange (LME) confirmed on Wednesday plans to freeze maximum warehouse rental rates for five years after a consultation with members.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, had unveiled the plans in July in a move to curb surging costs at its approved network of warehouses.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Adrian Croft)