LONDON Oct 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
announced plans on Wednesday to implement a key reform next
February to slash queues at its network of warehouses after it
won a court appeal.
It will hold a two-week consultation period with warehouse
companies about the new rules, which will take affect on Feb. 1,
2015, a statement said.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
also said that following the consultation it would look at other
possible reforms, including capping or banning rents on metals
caught in warehouse backlogs.
Earlier on Wednesday, a three-judge panel overturned an
earlier judgment that had forced the LME to halt a key reform.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)