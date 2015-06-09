* Shanghai Futures Exchange worried over loss of volumes-sources

* Chinese smelters drop objections to LME warehouses

* Officials fear more trade on LME may boost yuan outflows-source

By Polly Yam and Pratima Desai

HONG KONG/LONDON, June 9 The London Metal Exchange's ambition to approve warehouses in China, particularly in Shanghai, is running into powerful local resistance.

The main challenger is the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), which metal industry sources say is worried about loss of volumes, as LME-registered warehouses in China would encourage locals to use the London exchange instead for trading. SHFE did not comment.

"SHFE is afraid LME warehouses in Shanghai would take market share, (but) the LME could consider looking outside Shanghai, possibly Tianjin city," a smelter source said.

Chinese smelters had previously lobbied against the introduction of LME warehouses in the country because they feared it would encourage copper imports. But the smelter source said objections had been dropped as they were now allowed to export copper.

Still, smelters are not actively backing the LME as there are already LME-approved warehouses in South Korea and Taiwan, which they have access to and which add only small amounts to shipping costs.

Another obstacle is concern at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) that more trade on the LME could sharply increase outflows of yuan, a China warehousing source said.

This was echoed by a warehousing source in Europe, who said LME warehouses in China may have to wait until the yuan was a freely-floating currency and China was an open economy.

"There is demand for LME warehouses in China. It will eventually happen," the source said. "But eventually in China can mean next week or 20 years ... The LME is trying to woo local authorities."

This it plans to do with LMESword, which proves origin and title to LME-warranted metal and could be used to oversee metal stored outside LME-registered warehouses.

The aim would be to boost confidence in warehousing outside of the LME's own network, in the wake of a storage scandal in Qingdao port last year.

"We hope there won't be any adverse impact on other parties and we don't want to benefit at their expense. We are only interested in finding a solution that will be win-win," Charles Li, chief executive of the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said at a briefing during LME Week Asia last month.

But some industry sources doubt LMESword could prevent another Qingdao as the problem was the collateral, which was pledged many times over.

"LMESword is valuable to make the market more transparent, but it is only a system to keep and transfer documents, it doesn't solve the problem of the underlying cargo not being there," the European warehousing source said. (Editing by Veronica Brown and Pravin Char)