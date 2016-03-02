Shell opens treatment plant in Argentina shale play
BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Royal Dutch Shell PLC inaugurated on Tuesday a treatment plant for shale oil and gas in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale play, one of the world's largest.
LONDON, March 2 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Charles Li said on Wednesday plans to create mainland, physically deliverable spot commodity markets are one way of getting LME warehouse expertise into China.
"Whether or not that allows us to leverage LME expertise in China, the answer is yes," Li told reporters during an HKEx annual results presentation. (Editing by Jason Neely)
GENEVA, April 19 Progress has been made in tackling diseases that blind, disable and disfigure millions of poor in tropical areas each year, but drug companies need to step up donations of medicines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.