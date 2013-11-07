Nov 7 The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Thursday revised a proposal to fix backlogs in its warehouse network, mandating shorter queues and announcing a review of its agreements with warehouse owners.

Below are the main elements of the revised proposals:

* MINIMUM QUEUE - All metal loaded into a warehouse would be tracked over a three-month period. If there is a queue of more than 50 calendar days, the warehouse would be forced to deliver additional metal based on a formula. In the previous proposal, the threshold was 100 days.

For example, a warehouse currently required to deliver at least 3,000 tonnes a day would need to load out at least 1,500 tonnes per day more than it loads in.

* MORE POWERS - The LME would have additional powers to investigate the formation of queues, including forcing warehouses to disclose incentives to attract metal and to track possible circular flows between warehouses.

If the LME believes a warehouse has attempted to create a queue artificially, it could take additional measures to address such abusive behaviour, including imposing a queue below the threshold.

* TRANSPARENCY - The LME will provide more detailed information on a per-warehouse basis. Warehousing agreements will need to be amended since confidentiality provisions currently prohibit this.

At present, the LME provides summary information for each location, not for individual warehouses.

The LME has agreed to publish data similar to the U.S. Commitment of Traders report detailing market positions, but it said more technical work was necessary before the launch.

* PREMIUM HEDGING? - The LME pledged to investigate the viability of introducing new products linked to physical metal premiums, warrant transfers and synthetic warrants.

* COMMITTEE - A Physical Market Committee will be created, with invited members across the physical industry. The LME will continue to review its warehousing policy every six months and the committee will have a significant role in this.

* AUDITS - The LME will commission a full review by external logistics consultants to consider the exchange's rules on delivery locations, warehousing companies and sheds.

It will also inform the market on an annual basis about third-party audits of so-called "Chinese Walls" required between warehousing companies and trading companies that own them.

For more detailed information, see the LME website: here (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Dale Hudson)