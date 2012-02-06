* Goldman, Glencore plan to hike warehouse rents by 10
percent
* Rent rises coincide with LME rules for higher minimum
load-out rates
* Other banks want in as new rules not expected to dent
profits
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Feb 6 Banks and trading houses
have found a way to beat the ravages of economic downturn,
storing millions of tonnes of metal with a business model that
outsmarts new rules put in place following widespread concern
about their practices.
As of April 1 this year, new London Metal Exchange
regulations mandate that warehouses which hold over 900,000
tonnes of metal must release a minimum 3,000 tonnes a day, up
from 1,500 previously.
On that date, however, investment bank Goldman Sachs
and commodity trader Glencore plan to hike rents for
storing aluminium at their respective warehouses in Detroit and
Vlissingen, Netherlands by around 10 percent, according to an
LME announcement in December.
Detroit, and more recently Vlissingen, have long incited
anger from clients forced to pay daily rent for metal stuck in
queues of around a year, while the warehouses drip feed their
stock out at the lowest possible rate.
The new rules were expected to dent queues. But with
warehouses able to hike rents in response, it is little wonder
players like JP Morgan want to expand their storage hubs
in Rotterdam and Chicago.
"From April you will see there will be a lot more (metal)
coming out, this is now compulsory. The compensation for that is
a very nice one, because the outcharges and the rents are so
much higher," said a warehouse source.
Both Goldman and Glencore declined to comment, or give the
latest profit forecast for their warehousing units, though
Glencore previously revealed its warehousing unit made a $31
million profit in 2010.
That was in a year when the company had only owned its
lucrative LME-listed Vlissingen warehouses for three months, and
some industry participants believe warehousing will be a money
spinner this year again, despite new LME rules.
"It seems as though the warehousing companies are saying to
the LME if you want metal out more quickly you are damaging our
business model and we'll have to take action to compensate for
that," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown.
Chris Evans, LME head of business development said: "When
the discussions of the load out rate were underway last year we
said that if we increase the rate there is likely to be an
increase in costs and this is what we seeing now."
LME data shows that as of Feb. 2, Detroit warehouses - 80
percent Goldman-owned - held 1.36 million tonnes of aluminium.
At a new rent of 45 cents per tonne per day, the warehouses
could generate $612,000 a day in rental revenue alone.
An exact figure cannot be calculated because many clients
negotiate lower rental rates, but banks remain hungry for more
business, with commodities heavywieght Barclays having recently
bought a stake in UK-based warehouse Erus Metals.
"Don't feel sorry for the warehouses, they're making huge
money and will make even more money now rents have gone up.
Doubling the load out rate to 3,000 tonnes a day was woefully
inadequate," said an industry source.
CONSUMER LOSS
Such views regularly receive cheer from aluminium consumers,
the big losers in warehousing, who find themselves being out-bid
by bankers and trading houses when trying to buy metal from
producers.
Because the business models of bank-owned warehouses are
built on getting in as much metal as they can for as long as
possible, they have to pay incentives to attract metal in.
This incentive in turn pushes up the premium a consumer must
pay a producer in order for them not to deliver metal to a
warehouse. The bizarre market dynamic has prompted some to
question the LME's purported role as a market of last resort.
"It's a market of first resort and its brought the LME into
disrepute," said the industry source. "What's the point of
having a prompt date when you can't get the metal out till
2013?"
Premiums for western duty-paid aluminium on the spot market
in Rotterdam are at around $165-190 a tonne AL-WDP, almost
triple the $40-60 premium for Grade A copper CU-GA-ROT - a
metal which unlike aluminium, is in chronic short supply and
which should, all things being equal, be drawing in a much
higher premium.
All things are not equal, however, not in the aluminium
market. Global consumption might be less than production, but
global demand from banks and trading houses more than makes up
the difference.
"There's a real supply chain threat to the business, metal
is available (it's) just not accessible," said Nick Madden,
chief procurement officer for Atlanta-based Novelis, the world's
biggest maker of rolled aluminium products.
"The warehouses continue to offer incentives, which we
firmly believe props up the premium."
But the last word from Britain's Office of Fair Trading was
that it will not investigate activities of large dealers in LME
warehouses, while the LME for its part holds it cannot intervene
in a free marketplace.
At a recent briefing, LME Chief Executive Martin
Abbott said: "It's not our job to change the market, it's our
job to reflect the market and fact that there are queues is an
accurate reflection of too much cheap money chasing hard
commodities."
(Additional reporting by Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas; Editing
by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)