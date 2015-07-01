LONDON, July 1 The London Metal Exchange
said on Wednesday it has put forward recommendations
to increase the minimum load-out rate for metal stored in
LME-approved warehouses and to introduce caps on rent charged
for metal in a queue.
"Warehouse companies that fail to deliver out queued metal
within 30 calendar days would be required to halve the maximum
published rent charged to the affected metal owners," the
exchange said in a statement.
"After 50 calendar days no rent could be charged at all."
"The new minimum daily load-outs for warehouses storing
between 150,000 tonnes and more than 900,000 tonnes range
between 2,000 tonnes and 4,000 tonnes a day, scaled according to
the amount of metal stored," it said.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)