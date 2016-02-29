LONDON Feb 29 The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it was looking at capping rents and free on truck charges (FOTs) because the increases for the year from April 1 are considerably higher than in previous years.

The stock-weighted average rises by 7 percent for rents compared with 3 percent the previous year and 9 percent for FOTs compared with 2 percent previously.

"The LME is proposing, at a minimum, to explore the possibilities for implementing a longer term solution to high charges," the exchange said in a statement.

The LME said it plans to publish a discussion paper outlining its options in mid-March. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)