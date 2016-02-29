(Corrects FOT comparison in paragraph 4)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON Feb 29 The London Metal Exchange on
Monday confirmed its intention to explore the idea of capping
warehouse rent because the proposed rises from April are much
higher than in previous years.
The LME said it plans to publish a discussion paper
outlining its options on "Charge Capping" in mid-March. "The LME
is proposing, at a minimum, to explore the possibilities for
implementing a longer term solution to high charges."
The stock-weighted average increases of 7 percent for rents
compare with 3 percent the previous two years, and 9 percent for
"free on truck" (FOT) charges up from 2 percent.
The new average rent rise is lower than the 10 percent
originally calculated in December, before the exchange gave its
approved warehouses a one-off chance to cut the charges. The
average FOT charge is now 9 percent compared with 12
percent.
The 138-year-old exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, said the process had created uncertainty
and would not be repeated in future years. However, it is not
clear if the LME can impose caps.
"(The underlying problem is) the market will remain
susceptible to this issue while the LME does not have the power
to limit the rent and FOT rates submitted by warehouse
operators," the LME said.
"The LME has no reason to assume that, in the absence of any
substantial change, the market will not encounter the same, or a
similar problem, during the next and/or future rate setting
cycles."
The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals
has introduced a series of reforms to its approved global
network of more than 650 storage depots in 38 locations, aimed
at easing backlogs in withdrawing metal.
The delays have meant fat profits for some warehouse owners
who collected rent as long queues built up.
Customers including industry consumers have protested about
paying high rents while waiting for delayed deliveries.
"They have yet to introduce rent capping, so it's still very
preliminary. It's not entirely clear whether that's in the legal
framework of the LME," said Standard Chartered analyst Nicholas
Snowdon.
"Ultimately metal holders will vote with their feet and any
warehouses that charge significantly higher levels than others
will at the very least see relatively lower deliveries, so there
will be a market solution."
From May, the LME will introduce a queue-based rent cap
(QBRC), which means that the rent payable on metal stuck in a
queue longer than 30 days drops by half and is eliminated
altogether after 50 days.
