SINGAPORE Oct 7 The London Metal Exchange is
planning to publish new information about the futures positions
of hedge funds and other traders, responding to calls for
greater transparency, the Financial Times reported.
The LME has dropped its resistance to publishing detailed
reports on the number of commodity contracts held by hedge
funds, commercial users and other market participants, the FT
said in its Sunday edition, citing people familiar with the
discussions.
"We are aware of the market comment on this matter. The LME
welcomes and will continue to listen to and consider market
views," said an official at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
(HKEx), which bought the LME for $2.2 billion last
December.
The LME, the world's largest market place for industrial
metals, has faced criticism for under regulating its market and
allowing long queues to grow in its warehousing network that has
resulted in a flurry of lawsuits in the United States.
Regulation is set to be a hot topic at this week's industry
week event in London.
Last month, Russia's United Company Rusal and
U.S.-based Alcoa sent open letters to the LME, urging it
to match its U.S. rival, the CME Group, in providing
more data about the make-up of investors positions.
Currently, the LME provides open interest data and limited
long-short positioning data showing when large positions emerge,
but it does not show whether positions are held by speculators
or industrial interests.
In the United States, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) requires exchanges to release detailed
positioning information. The resulting Commitment of Traders
weekly reports are closely watched by investors.
HKEx is already taking a tougher regulatory stance over its
new market, proposing an overhaul of the LME's controversial
warehousing system which is due to be voted on this month.