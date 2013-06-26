* Customer frustrations grow, LME considers options-sources

* Higher delivery out rate could ease tensions

* Warehousing firms cite logistics difficulties

By Susan Thomas

LONDON, June 21 The London Metal Exchange (LME) is looking at new ways to solve problems in its controversial metals warehousing system as frustration builds among the exchange's industrial users over supply bottlenecks, metals industry sources said.

One option put forward for consideration is scrapping the minimum tonnage delivery out rate in favour of a percentage of warehouse inventories, industry sources say.

The LME declined to comment.

Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by building up big stocks and charging for storage while they deliver metal at a limited rate to holders of LME contracts.

This has created tensions with consumers of the metals who say these storage plays have boosted prices for metal critical for their businesses.

LME rules stipulate a minimum delivery rate for metals stored in the warehouses it monitors. Warehouses do not have to ship out any more than that amount, which is 3,000 tonnes per day for a warehouse company holding more than 900,000 tonnes of metal in one location.

This means that in Detroit, for instance, where aluminium stocks are around 1.5 million tonnes, anyone wishing to withdraw supplies from that location currently faces a wait of around a year.

"One idea that has been floated is a different way of calculating what should be delivered out, a percentage. That is one idea that has specifically been put forward," one metals industry source with knowledge of the matter said.

A second industry source confirmed that suggestion, and said any discussions with warehouse firms could open with 1 percent of stock per location, and possibly eventually be knocked down to 0.5-0.75 percent.

"It has to be a lot more than what it is currently," the source said.

At 1 percent, warehouses in Detroit would have to deliver out around 15,000 tonnes of aluminium a day, which could shorten the queue to a few months.

This could ease tensions with consumers of the metals. The latest complaints this week came from The Beer Institute, which represents global brewers and their suppliers struggling to get aluminium for cans at a reasonable price.

For warehouses, backlogs are lucrative because metal waiting to be delivered out continues to earn storage fees. They also say the backlogs are due to the logistical difficulties of moving large amounts of metal.

Outgoing LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott, who has sought to juggle the contending interests of different users of the exchange, maintains that low interest rates, which make the financing deals possible, are to blame and that raising minimum load-out rates would not help.

"Warehousing is what it is, warehousing will never go away," Abbott said last month after announcing his resignation. "It is the crunch point, the flashpoint between every party to this industry. I do not regard it as a black or white issue." (Reporting by Susan Thomas)