* Metals industry enthusiasm wanes for rule changes
* 100-day waiting time to get metal seen as too long
* Rent curbs suggested, but difficult for LME to implement
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Sept 20 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
may have to return to the drawing board as enthusiasm wanes for
its third attempt in as many years to head off a crisis over its
warehouse system.
Storage firms owned by big banks and trade houses have made
money by building stocks in LME-registered warehouses and
allowing queues to grow for clients seeking to withdraw
material, all the time charging rent.
End-users say that has caused waiting times of more than a
year, distorting supplies and inflating physical prices to
record highs - especially for aluminium, which is in oversupply.
The LME proposed in July that any warehouse with waiting
times of more than 100 days be required to link the rate at
which it loads out material to the rate at which the facility
brings in new metal.
The 136-year-old exchange hopes the move will solve the
crisis over a policy that has drawn scrutiny from UK and U.S.
regulators and ease frustration among industrial users,
including beer and can maker MillerCoors LLC and Novelis, which
manufactures sheet used to make cans.
But the proposal drew a muted reaction at the Metal Bulletin
aluminium conference in Geneva this week, as the LME's
three-month industry consultation on the plan draws to an end.
The deadline for submitting comments is Sept. 30.
"I don't know if these proposals will work. To my mind, the
solution has to be much more simple," Kevin Moore, president of
All Raw Materials Consulting, told Reuters on the sidelines of
the conference.
"You've got to somehow make sure the warehouses do not have
a vested interest ... Many are saying the traders will find a
way to make more money out of the new system," Moore, a former
purchasing manager at General Motors, said.
Warehouses with more than 900,000 tonnes are currently
required to load out metal at a minimum rate of 3,000 tonnes per
day, regardless of how much is delivered into the facility.
GOOD BUSINESS
Since 2010, companies including Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan, Glencore-Xstrata and trade house
Trafigura have owned warehousing firms, running a lucrative
business building up big aluminium stocks, charging rent to
store the metal and delivering it only at a limited rate.
A Goldman representative was on the LME's board before Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing bought the exchange last
year. The warehousing units of Goldman, JPMorgan and
Glencore-Xstrata are still on the LME's warehousing committee.
The London-based futures exchange oversees a global
warehouse network where its clients can choose to take delivery
of consistent-quality metals. The LME earns warehouse fees and a
percentage of rent.
Highlighting flaws in the new plan, aluminium consumers say
the maximum wait time of 100 days set by the new rules is still
too long and could lead a warehouse to refuse to take delivery
of new metal or shift metal to non-LME-registered facilities.
Before Goldman bought its Metro warehousing subsidiary in
Detroit in 2010, obtaining metal from Metro took six weeks. The
current waiting time is around one year. While the metal is kept
in the warehouse, Goldman earns rent.
"We look forward to improvements but one of our concerns is
that a queue of 100 days is still not acceptable," Alex
Jennings, chief purchasing officer of beverage can maker Rexam,
told Reuters at the conference.
"It shouldn't be beyond the wit of man to get metal out of a
warehouse in a shorter period."
Rexam was among a group of big aluminium-using companies
that gave joint public testimony to a U.S. Senate banking
committee hearing into bank ownership of physical commodity
assets in July.
"It's an important first step although the proposals don't
go far enough," a senior metals trader said.
"They could have said to the warehouses that they won't be
allowed to get any rent if someone is in a queue. Or they could
have delisted certain warehouses not offering good service."
But those suggestions may be hard for the LME to implement.
The European Union would deem any move to limit rent increases
as price fixing and anti-competitive, the LME has said.
Rents per day for LME aluminium have risen almost 50 percent
to a median 47 cents a tonne since 2007/2008, Reuters
calculations show.
Meanwhile, premiums that buyers in the spot market have to
pay to get metal have risen from $145 per tonne in December 2011
to a record near $300 a tonne in June, although that has fallen
slightly in reaction to the LME's proposals.
"For a consumer, there's way more supply than demand but
prices aren't coming down and the hedges don't work," All Raw
Materials Consulting's Moore said. "For the good of LME, they
need to figure out how to remove that stigma."
A final decision on whether to implement the changes is
expected to be made at an LME board meeting in October and if
approved, the rules would come into force on April 1 next year.