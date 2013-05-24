* Complaints about queues, high surcharges gather pace

* EC competition watchdog has received enquiry findings

* US group says could withdraw support for LME contract

By Susan Thomas

LONDON, May 24 Big industrial metals users are leaning heavily on the London Metal Exchange (LME) to fix its controversial metal storage system, although they have limited alternatives to relying on the exchange's global benchmark contracts.

Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by building up big stocks and charging for storage while they deliver metal at a limited rate to holders of LME contracts.

Manufacturers are struggling to get supplies as they compete with banks and trading houses, which hold huge stockpiles as collateral for finance deals.

Their problems came to a head this year as queues, sometimes lasting months, developed across the LME warehouse network. The queues and the false shortage created by financial buyers have kept physical metal away from industrial buyers, pushing up surcharges or "premiums" across the market.

"It creates an artificial industry and an artificial business model," Novelis Chief Executive Phil Martens said on the sidelines of the Platts Global Metals Awards on Thursday, where he was named CEO of the year.

Novelis, the world's top maker of aluminium beverage cans whose customers include Coca Cola, has complained to the European Commission after long criticising the warehouse system.

"It's been a constraint on supply, artificially inflates regional premiums, and it hurts the end-user, the consumer," Martens said.

Litigation is not a viable option but increasing the company's independence is, Martens said, referring to reliance on a market set by the LME system.

By the end of the decade, Novelis aims to have 80 percent of the products it makes to come from recycled material. "This would divorce us to a certain degree," he said.

A spokeswoman for the LME said the exchange was "aware of market comment".

"The warehouse system is under constant review and we will communicate our responses when it is appropriate to do so," she said.

The LME has said the solution must come from a change in market conditions, mainly a rise in interest rates that would discourage finance deals.

WATCHDOG

The European Commission's enterprise and industry department has passed on to the EU's competition watchdog the results of an enquiry into complaints by manufacturers about the impact the storage play was having on their businesses, a commission source said.

The competition authority will now decide whether an investigation is warranted, the source said.

The commission has strong powers and can investigate anti-competitive behaviour and potential collusive agreements between companies, Diego Valiante, research fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies, said.

"This is a serious matter and involves potentially fines of billions of euros. They can apply sanctions to firms of up to 10 percent of their global turnover; it's a huge amount," he said.

Collusion is difficult to prove. The trading companies and banks that own the warehouses say they are acting legally within their rights, and that long queues are largely the result of the difficulty and expense of moving metal out of depots.

Novelis, which since 2011 has been almost alone in speaking out publicly about the controversy, has been joined by Southwire Co. and Encore Wire Corp, the two biggest U.S. manufacturers of copper electrical building wire and cable.

They wrote to the LME last month and asked it to take action to reduce the queues and improved access to metal.

"We have put the LME on notice that there is a severe market dysfunction that is having an adverse economic impact," said Robert Bernstein, a partner at new York-based Eaton & Van Winkle LLP, which is representing the companies.

"We're not trying to declare war. We're asking them to work with us, to make them aware of a situation that is not in the best interests of the LME or the best interests of the future of the copper contract and is threatening the viability of the price discovery function of the LME."

The North American Die Casting Association (NADCA) warned last month it would encourage its members to withdraw support for the LME's North American Secondary Aluminium Alloy Contract (NASAAC) unless the LME made immediate changes.

The association, which makes specialist products for automotive companies such as Ford and GM, was fed up with nine-month long queues for metal and inflated premiums.

NADCA this week held a video conference call with LME executives, who said they would work with the aluminium committee to find solutions, NADCA President Daniel Twarog said.

"Changes need to be made as soon as possible because the difference in NASAAC and what quality material can be purchased is a serious and costly issue for die casters," Twarog said in notes after the conference call.

NADCA will have another call with the LME after the aluminium committee meets next month, he said.