LONDON Aug 4 The London Metal Exchange and investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have been named as co-defendants in a U.S. class-action lawsuit, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges anticompetitive and monopolistic behaviour in connection with aluminium storage, London Metal Exchange owner HKEX said.

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, filed on Aug. 1, is Superior Extrusion, Inc.