HONG KONG, April 24 China's Dalian Commodity
Exchange plans to launch a commodity index futures contract as
soon as this year, its chairman said on Thursday.
"We hope this year we will have a breakthrough," Xingqiang
Liu said at an industry conference in Hong Kong.
The exchange also plans to launch options contracts, he
said, without specifying which contracts they would apply to.
Iron ore is among the futures contracts traded on the Dalian
exchange.
