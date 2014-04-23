* Some brokers passing on growing costs to customers -Triland executive

* Triland has started charging interest on credit lines

* But has set up Singapore desk, hopes for more business in SE Asia

By Melanie Burton

HONG KONG, April 23 The harsh climate for metal brokers is getting worse amid rocketing costs for trading which some firms have been passing on to customers, said an executive at a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

Stricter regulations in the wake of the global financial crisis, as well as the London Metal Exchange's (LME) drive to boost profits, have hit brokerages hard, said Martin Pratt, chief operating officer at LME ring dealer Triland Metals.

"(With) higher regulatory costs and higher capital costs, it's a much more difficult marketplace today to make money in," said Pratt, whom sources have said turned down the chance to head the LME last August.

"The whole industry is under stress at the moment. We have said to our customers, if it is an additional cost that is being passed to us, we will look to pass that cost on."

Barclays Plc on Tuesday became the latest bank to quit the majority of its commodities businesses, joining a retreat from the area as tougher regulations make it less profitable.

The exit of Barclays, which had been a major trader of base metals, means three of the top five banks in commodities have significantly reduced or shuttered their natural resource trading arms since last summer.

Tighter rules on lending have also killed a years long trend that saw brokers extend credit lines for free, Pratt told Reuters on Wednesday. Triland began to charge its customers interest on credit lines last month.

"If interest rates start to pick up, then the pain that could cause could be quite considerable," said Pratt.

Banks and brokers have also had to swallow a three-fold jump in clearing fees and a surge in LME trading fees in the last 12 months as owner Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEx) seeks to turn a profit from its more than $2 billion purchase of the LME in late-2012.

GOING SOUTH

Despite the challenging global environment, Triland is slowly expanding in Southeast Asia, where it sees opportunities for experienced commodity traders as other players pull back.

The firm set up an office in Singapore last month, expanding from London, Tokyo and New York. The company, one of 11 remaining LME ring dealers, has had a presence in the LME's historic open outcry ring for more than 40 years - though that is still young by the standards of the 137-year-old bourse.

Triland has shifted four staff to Singapore and is looking to hire up to two more locals to help build new business there, as well as in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Asia-Pacific and South American banks, including Australia's Macquarie Bank Ltd and Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual Banking Ltd, are boosting their commodity businesses in the region as well.

Triland is also considering joining other bourses such as HKEx, which announced new coal contracts this week, and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Pratt said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)