LONDON Oct 5 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta has hedged all the copper output from its Michilla mine for this year and next using option contracts, the company's Chief Executive Marcelo Awad said on Wednesday.

"We have a floor of about $3.40 a lb ($7,495 a tonne)," Awad said when asked if the London-listed miner hedged its output. "The only one that is hedged forward within the group is Michilla because it's a very high cost mine and it's at the very end of the life time of the deposit."

Antofagasta has hedged half of its output from Michilla in 2013.

The miner's main asset is the Los Pelambres open pit mine, but it also controls El Tesoro and Michilla. It is currently ramping up production at its flagship greenfield site Esperanza, where Awad said production was on target.