LONDON Oct 8 Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc expects copper prices to dip into 2014 as new projects boost supply and feed a modest surplus, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

London-listed Antofagasta has struggled, along with its peers, to contain operating costs and the cost of building new projects in an environment of rising copper prices in the last decade, but it said inflation was beginning to cool.

Diego Hernandez, who took the top job at Antofagasta last year, said project costs - which have seen the strongest rise - have fallen 10 to 15 percent in the last two years and could drop further.

"We don't feel that that's enough because project costs have increased much more than any inflation rate," Hernandez said in an interview with Reuters.

In the 2000s, the cost of building and developing mines spiralled as China's voracious appetite for natural resources boosted metal prices to record highs, increasing competition and waiting times for key equipment among companies building mines.

Copper hit a record high in early 2011 above $10,000 a tonne but has since lost a third of its value. The metals has fallen eight percent so far this year.

Hernandez said he expected the copper market to swing into surplus in the last quarter this year and to remain oversupplied in 2014 and 2015.

"If we expect a surplus by the end of this year then next year we expect a lower price... but I don't think the market will change too much from where it is now."

Shares in Antofagasta, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, have long traded at multiples above its London-listed peers, largely because of generous payments to shareholders - the company has paid special dividends in nine of the last 10 years.

Yet the miner dampened hopes of a special dividend for 2013 at its half-year results, and Hernandez said on Tuesday it was still too soon to take a decision.

"Our commitment is a payout of 35 percent (of profit) and that is always what we try to achieve. But no other promises or speculation," he said.