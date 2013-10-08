By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON Oct 8 Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc expects the cost of new projects to fall further following two years of declines, as copper prices weaken into 2014, taking the steam out of rampant inflation that has hampered development.

London-listed Antofagasta has struggled, along with peers, to contain operating costs and the cost of building and expanding mines in an environment of rising prices over the last decade. But it said on Tuesday that inflation was cooling.

Diego Hernandez, who took the helm at Antofagasta last year, said project costs had already dropped 10 to 15 percent in the last two years.

"We don't feel that that's enough because project costs have increased much more than any inflation rate," Hernandez said in an interview, on the sidelines of London Metal Exchange week.

Since 2000, the cost of building and developing mines spiralled as China's voracious appetite for natural resources boosted metal prices to record highs, increasing competition for resources and lengthening the time miners and contractors had to wait for key pieces of equipment.

That rise has been sharply felt by Antofagasta, which has built new mines to boost production, replace ageing deposits and counter weakening ore grades. Its $1.9 billion Antucoya mine, a project paused last year over cost concerns and resumed in March, is an often cited example: it is the same size and uses the same technology as its El Tesoro mine, but, roughly a decade later, will cost $1 billion more to develop.

"We have had the same approach in the last 20 years, now it is not working anymore and it is time to change and be more creative," chief executive Hernandez said.

That will involve economies of scale for projects, defining costs in advance, making greater use of installed automation, but also simpler steps like using internal teams rather than contractors.

Hernandez said the next project to come before the board would be the Encuentro Oxides project, which will extend the life of its El Tesoro operations, and which could be approved for construction by the end of the year or early in 2014.

Apart from project costs, Antofagasta is trying to keep a lid on the cost of producing at its existing mines - a cost that has risen sharply in Chile, though productivity has lagged rival producing nations, Hernandez said.

PRICE DIP, NO DIVIDEND PROMISE

Copper hit a record high in early 2011 above $10,000 a tonne but has since lost a third of its value. The metal has fallen eight percent this year, trading around $7,200 on Tuesday.

Hernandez said he expected copper prices to dip into 2014 as the market swings into surplus this quarter after years of deficit. Production would likely exceed supply in 2014 and 2015.

"If we expect a surplus by the end of this year then next year we expect a lower price... but I don't think the market will change too much from where it is now," he said.

Shares in Antofagasta, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, have long traded at a premium to its London peers, largely because of generous payments to shareholders - the company has paid special dividends in nine of the last 10 years.

Yet the miner dampened hopes of a special dividend for 2013 when it released half-year results this summer, and Hernandez said on Tuesday it was still too soon to take a decision.

"Our commitment is a payout of 35 percent (of profit) and that is always what we try to achieve. But no other promises or speculation," he said.

Chileans are set to vote for a new president next month, with former president Michelle Bachelet a front runner. Hernandez said the election, whatever the outcome, was unlikely to bring fundamental changes in terms of tax and royalties - though improving structures like Chile's power generation would be key.

He said a stability agreement signed after a devastating 2010 earthquake, froze royalties, and the total tax burden should also remain broadly similar.