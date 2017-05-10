BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
HONG KONG May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".
He was referring to increases in transaction costs two years ago that eroded volumes. HKEx bought the LME in 2012. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"