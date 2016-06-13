By Melanie Burton
| HONG KONG, June 13
HONG KONG, June 13 Commodities broker Marex
Spectron is expanding its metals business into new regions and
products beyond the London Metal Exchange after fee hikes led
its customers to look for cheaper avenues for trading.
London-based Marex has hired new staff to reach into Japan
and to add an industrial metals base in Singapore, its global
head of metals told Reuters in an interview late last week.
Simon Van Den Born said the additions would boost its
regional base metals business now centred in Hong Kong and help
build up alternative business lines such as in gold.
"I would say that the predominant response we get from
clients is: how can I avoid the LME with its fee structure?
People are migrating away from the LME because of that," Van Den
Born said.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd bought the
LME for $2.2 billion four years ago, before raising trading fees
by an average 31 percent at the start of last year as it aimed
to wring profit from its investment.
LME volumes fell in 2015 and have dropped by 9 percent in the
first quarter, a trend the Hong Kong bourse has blamed on slow
market conditions. Volumes at rivals the U.S Comex bourse and
Shanghai Futures Exchange have grown.
The LME was not immediately available for comment.
"Our business a couple of years ago was centred around the
LME floor and 20 people in London. Today the business is just
far more diverse. Precious metals is something we've seen decent
growth in the last 24 months," Van Den Born said.
"We're looking to institutional investors, Chinese players
like hedge funds, that's the marketplace we're expanding in ...
Our China corporate business may have subsided a little bit,
(but) our investor business has increased - our presence in
Singapore will maintain that."
While its overall metals business was steady, Marex's direct
Chinese volumes have shrunk 30 percent since the start of 2015,
he said.
Marex Spectron was formed through a merger of metals and oil
brokerage firms in 2011 and is majority owned by British private
equity investor JRJ Group. Its head count has doubled to more
than 500 since 2012, of which metals accounts for some 60 global
roles. Beyond London, the broker has bases in Houston, Oslo and
New York.
Van Den Born also said that HKEX's push to develop a monthly
contract at the expense of the LME's current structure which
encourages daily trade for three months out, was changing the
nature of the bourse.
"After a while you defund the contract, you just drive
towards a cash settled contract rather than a fundamentally
physically settled contract which has been the bedrock of the
LME."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)