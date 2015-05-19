HONG KONG May 19 Chinese hedge funds, blamed for several routs in the metal markets in the past 18 months, are developing relations with Western investors as they stretch out beyond their home turf, an executive at London Metal Exchange broker Sucden said.

Chinese metals funds, including Shanghai Chaos Investment Co, were believed to be behind an 8 percent plunge in the copper price over three days in March 2014 and were active as the metal crashed to a six-year low this year.

They have become a dominant force in metals, especially during the Asian day, as Western hedge funds, asset managers and banks have scaled back or quit.

As Beijing encourages outbound investment and liberalises its currency, they are taking steps to boost their firepower, Jeremy Goldwyn, head of Asia business development for Sucden, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"Do you want to stay below the radar, or do you want a profile? If your aim is to build yourself into a global hedge fund, which some of these guys want to do, then you'll want domestic money and foreign money," he said.

Funds active in metals futures also include Zhejiang Dunhe Investment Co, Flowinvest China Commodities Trading and Yihui Investment.

Some funds are more akin to the "family offices" that have traditionally managed the financial affairs of wealthy families, but they are expanding their scope.

Their force has been magnified by a liquidity crunch across commodities markets after Western investors and banks, burdened by tougher regulation and poor returns, lost appetite for the sector. Investment bank Jefferies quit earlier this year.

"Some of these family offices in China could become hedge funds, whereby they're looking to manage other people's money -it's already happening," Goldwyn said, adding some were in the early stages of talking to Western investors about potential joint opportunities as China's economic landscape opens up.

It's a model perfected by $2 billion British-based hedge fund Red Kite, one of the last Western metals funds left standing. Its Hong Kong-based fund, HFZ Capital Management Ltd, was launched with one of China's largest metals and mining groups, Maike Metals International, for investment and physical trading in 2008.

OVERSEAS ACCESS

These Chinese family offices are also tapping domestic investors who want to access markets overseas, Goldwyn said.

They have been paying a fee to institutions such as state-run China Merchants Holdings so they can use part of the foreign exchange quotas these institutions have been granted by the authorities under a programme that lets funds be raised in mainland China to be invested abroad.

Other elements of Beijing's moves to speed up the internationalisation of its commodity markets, such as opening up more free trade zones (FTZs), may have a more limited market impact, at least for brokers such as Sucden, Goldwyn said.

Further clarity is needed on currency controls as they apply to the zones, specifically whether clients are able to remit currencies other than yuan for margin payments.

"In theory, they say an FTZ company can remit foreign currency to another customer. They can definitely remit dollars to somebody in the FTZ ... but it's not entirely clear that they can remit, let's say dollars, to someone in England," Goldwyn said.

Another initiative, spearheaded by the Hong Kong Exchange, is to launch a "commodities connect" platform similar to its Stock Connect programme, which lets Hong Kong and Shanghai investors trade shares on each other's bourse and has allowed global investors to trade Chinese shares for the first time.

But the lack of appetite for commodities from investors outside China may limit the success of any similar commodities programme, Goldwyn said. (Editing by Alan Raybould)