* Warehousing an important link between LME, physical market
* Long-term reliability vital for market, LME reputation
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's financial watchdog homed
in on the London Metal Exchange's (LME) warehousing crisis,
stressing the importance of its global storage network to
maintain the integrity of the market.
"There is no doubt that the long term reliability of
warehousing arrangements is vital for confidence in the
integrity of the market and its reputation," Financial Conduct
Authority's chief executive said on Tuesday
"Hence the reason we will continue to promote appropriate
levels of integrity, and transparency, in the market as we move
forward," Wheatley said in remarks prepared for delivery at the
annual LME dinner.
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals trading, has proposed rules to overhaul its delivery
system from next April that would force warehouses to release
more stocks once the wait time breaches 100 days.
The plan is a response to backlogs in deliveries from the
LME warehousing network that have inflated the surcharge to
obtain physical metal, sparking complaints from consumers. The
complaints have led to a string of U.S. lawsuits.
"The key issue here in relation to the commodities
derivatives markets is clearly the importance of maintaining a
credible link to the underlying commodity, where there's
convergence between futures and physical," Wheatley said in
notes prepared for delivery at the annual LME Dinner.
"And that, in a nutshell, is why warehousing is such an
important issue: maintaining that link between LME and the
physical market, which in turn allows you to provide a global
reference price for the metals market."
The LME approves and licenses a network of more than 700
warehouses in 36 locations around the world to support the
mechanism of physical delivery of LME futures contracts.
SHAKEN
But its reputation as a market of last resort has been
shaken because companies with warehouses registered by the LME
have found a lucrative business in building up big stocks,
charging rent for storage and delivering metal out of storage
only at a limited rate.
"There's a big commercial responsibility on regulators. Not
a responsibility to create profits for firms or prevent
businesses failing....but certainly a responsibility to create
the broad market conditions that support growth and good
outcomes," Wheatley said.
His comments follow closer regulatory scrutiny of the LME's
warehousing system. The FCA and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) and the Department of Justice in the United
States have all signalled they are probing the issue.
The FCA regulates the exchange and the futures derivatives
market for commodities but not warehousing or the physical
markets.
But as warehousing and the physical market have an important
role in LME operations, the FCA has a regulatory interest in the
consultation, an FCA spokeswoman said.
The three-month consultation on the LME's proposal ended on
Sept. 30 and the exchange's board is due to make a decision this
month or next month. If approved, new rules will come into
effect next April.