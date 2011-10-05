LONDON Oct 5 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc , the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said demand for the metal had softened yet it was still selling all of the metal it produced.

"There has been some softening in copper demand, but not to the extent seen in the copper price. There is a disconnect right now and that's because investors are concerned about the future. There are huge macroeconomic uncertainties and it's driven by that," Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on the sidelines of the African Copper conference in London.

"We are still selling all the products we produce to customers, not to exchanges and very little to traders, and we anticipate that continuing," he said. (Reporting by Julie Crust and Susan Thomas)