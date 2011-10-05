* Congo firm not seen looking to sell stake in project

* Softer demand for copper but not as much as seen in price

* Freeport unable to make up for shortfalls in Peru, Indonesia (Adds comments on copper market)

LONDON, Oct 5 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said he was confident the miner's contract in the Democratic Republic of Congo would be preserved no matter who wins a forthcoming election.

"We went through a lengthy contract review process where there was a lot of scrutiny. This is a very fair deal by global standards for the DRC," he said on Wednesday, referring to the company's Tenke Fungurume deposit. He spoke on the sidelines of the African Copper conference in London.

"We plan to be there through many presidents' terms, and we just have to be ready to work with whoever the people of Congo choose as their leader."

Freeport, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, has a 57.75 percent stake in the project, and state-owned mining company Gecamines has a 20 percent interest.

Gecamines has not indicated it is looking to sell down its holding in Tenke to help fund the elections, Adkerson said.

The polls for Congo's presidency and parliament, due on Nov. 28, will be the second since the official end to the 1998-2003 war.

In the wider market, benchmark prices for copper contract hit a 14-month low on the London Metal Exchange on Monday.

"There has been some softening in copper demand, but not to the extent seen in the copper price. There is a disconnect right now, and that's because investors are concerned about the future. There are huge macroeconomic uncertainties and it's driven by that," Adkerson said.

"We are still are selling all the products we produce to customers, not to exchanges and very little to traders, and we anticipate that continuing," he added.

Adkerson said Freeport was unable to make up a production shortfall from strikes in Peru and Indonesia as it already operates at full capacity.

"We produce at full capacity every day," he said. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Julie Crust, editing by Jane Baird)