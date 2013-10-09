Soccer-Liverpool appoint Moore as chief executive
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
LONDON Oct 9 The London Metal Exchange's new CEO said he was ready to fight multiple U.S. lawsuits alleging anti-competitive behaviour in aluminium storage.
Lawsuits filed by consumers, distributors and others allege aluminium price fixing and anti-competitive behaviour by investment banks, large trading houses and the LME.
"What is absolutely clear with these lawsuits in America is there is no basis for including the LME in these suits. We are going to be defending that," Garry Jones told Reuters in an interview.
"There is no smoking gun. There was no complicity. We're going to have a hell of a defence for that. And its annoying because it will take management time. We are confident of being right," he added.
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts