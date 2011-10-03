LONDON Oct 3 Any potential deal to sell the London Metal Exchange (LME) is not likely to be concluded before the end of the second quarter next year, LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said on Monday.

"If shareholders decided that there is something they want to take up... I can't see that (a deal) come to a conclusion until the end of Q2," Abbott said at the start of the LME Week seminar. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Alison Birrane)