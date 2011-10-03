Rome moves to shield Italy Inc from corporate raiders
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
LONDON Oct 3 Any potential deal to sell the London Metal Exchange (LME) is not likely to be concluded before the end of the second quarter next year, LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said on Monday.
"If shareholders decided that there is something they want to take up... I can't see that (a deal) come to a conclusion until the end of Q2," Abbott said at the start of the LME Week seminar. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.