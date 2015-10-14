* Contracts backed by Goldman Sachs, Stemcor and Simms Group
LONDON, Oct 14 A range of industry players in
both physical and financial markets are backing the London Metal
Exchange's new steel derivatives contracts, boding well for the
exchange's bid to make inroads into the new market.
With U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, top global steel trader
Stemcor and top global metals recycler Sims Group on
board, the LME will launch the cash-settled contracts next
month, hoping to make money in the fast evolving ferrous
derivatives market.
Volumes on cash-settled iron ore contracts have soared as
speculators use them as a way to bet on China's growth while
physical market participants look to them as a hedge against
price volatility.
"Having steelmakers on board at first, though helpful, is
not necessarily a critical success factor," said James Rilett of
MVS, a commodities analytics business.
"The contract needs people with a variety of physical
trading priorities, as well as speculators to take both sides of
a trade. It also needs banks and other counterparties. It sounds
like the LME could have this," he added.
Since its purchase by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
(HKEx) in 2012 for $2.2 billion, the exchange has
sought to boost revenues with new contracts, though its history
in ferrous derivatives is not a happy one.
It launched a physically deliverable steel billet contract
in 2008 that failed, largely due to problems storing and
withdrawing the metal from backlogged LME warehouses. Top
steelmakers, averse to ferrrous derivatives, avoided the
contracts and their price eventually lost synchronicity with the
physical market.
The LME's new contracts, by contrast, will be cash settled
against a physical Turkish scrap and rebar price index, to stay
in touch with the real market. Crucially, the products will have
several market makers guaranteeing liquidity.
The LME steel committee, which advises the exchange on
contract launches, has the International Steel Trade
Association, which represents steel merchants globally, on
board.
Also present is the Turkish Steel Exporters Association, a
powerful industry lobby.
"This has obviously been well thought out. Turkey is so well
located for supply in so many markets, not just Europe. I think
having Turkish based contracts is a useful mechanism for the
market," said an industry expert.
Turkey is the world's biggest rebar exporter and steel scrap
importer. Its buys a lot of its scrap from the Unite States, and
experts say the addition of U.S.-based steelmaker AK Steel
to the LME steel committee is another positive.
In Europe, steelmakers are more wary, although their
attitude towards ferrous derivatives is more open than it was
when the LME billet contact was launched.
Voestalpine, SSAB and Salzgitter
told Reuters they will not be using the contracts, as
did several mid-tier German steelmakers, but Germany's
ThyssenKrupp and another mid-tier German steelmaker,
said they will take a wait-and-see approach.
ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel declined to
comment, but industry sources say they use iron ore derivatives,
and so have traders in place should the steel contracts take
off.
