LONDON Oct 6 Global copper demand in the second half of this year may ease, but a drastic slowdown next year is unlikely, Italy-based copper product maker Prysmian told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have the feeling copper demand is slowing down globally in the second semester, it's not what it was in the first semester," the company said.

"It's too early to say for demand next year, but we don't have the feeling there will be a drastic slowdown." (Reporting by Karen Norton)