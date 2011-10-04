LONDON Oct 4 Demand for aluminium is slowing but not dramatically so, Gordon Hamilton, who is vice president, metal management sales and marketing at Rio Tinto Alcan , said on Tuesday.

"The wheels are not falling off yet in terms of demand. We are certainly seeing a slowdown, but it is somewhat regional," he said. He said business in Asia was good, while North America had paused in some sectors. He added the softest market was Europe.

