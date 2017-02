LONDON Oct 17 Russia's Rusal expects to shift all its aluminium supply contracts for 2013 to floating premiums, according to Steve Hodgson, head of international sales.

Switching to a floating premium, the price paid on top of the London Metal Exchange price for physical delivery of metal, would end decades-old industry practices. Producers and consumers have traditionally agreed fixed terms for annual supply contracts.

(Reporting By Josephine Mason)