LONDON Oct 17 Russia's Rusal expects
to shift all its aluminium supply contracts for 2013 to floating
premiums, an unprecedented move that could overhaul decades-old
industry pricing practices.
The world's largest primary aluminium producer is the first
in the industry to switch its term supply contracts to a
floating premium, the price paid on top of the London Metal
Exchange price for physical delivery of metal.
Producers and consumers have traditionally agreed fixed
terms for annual supply contracts.
"Moving into next year, we will be moving towards 100
percent float," Steve Hodgson, head of international sales, said
in an interview.
