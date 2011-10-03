MOSCOW Oct 3 About 10 percent of world nickel producers are losing money at current prices and could cut output by as much as 30,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter of this year, Norilsk Nickel's head of marketing, Viktor Sprogis, said in an interview.

The Arctic miner, the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium, remains profitable, Sprogis added.

"The level of $18,000-$18,500 per tonne is loss-making for a string of companies," Sprogis said.

Three-month nickel on the London Metals Exchange fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to $17,470.

It has been the loss leader year to date on the LME, falling 28.89 percent since the beginning of the year.

Norilsk, controlled by mining tycoon Vladimir Potanin's Interros consortium, controls 20 percent of world nickel output and about 2 percent of copper, but is hoping to increase its share of the copper market.

UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer is also a major shareholder and has clashed with Potanin and Norilsk's chief executive over strategy and management.

Sprogis said that $18,500 per tonne was the level at which losses began for the loss-making level for blast furnaces working with poor nickel pig iron, with a nickel content of 2-6 percent, as well as for Russian, Europe, and Japanese producers of ferronickel.

The reduction of nickel production could amount to 100,000 tonnes next year if prices do not rebound, Sprogis added, though he said that only a major global economic shock could send prices lower.

At greatest risk, he said, were new nickel projects due to come on line in the next few years.

"If prices stay at current levels and forecasts show a downtrend, then we'll see what we saw in 2009," Sprogis said.

"We are one of the world's lowest-cost producers in our Russian production base. But we have foreign assets which have a high cost of production and they are at risk."

In 2009 Norilsk Nickel stopped its Johnson Lake concentrator in Australia in response to a collapse in commodity prices. The unit, capable of producing 9,500 tonnes per year of nickel, was restarted late last year.

Despite a steep fall in copper prices, however, Sprogis said copper producers were not yet at risk of losses, though new projects could be delayed in copper, too.

"The majority of leading copper producers have costs of $4,000 per tonne," he said. LME copper was down 4.7 percent at $6,690 per tonne at 0610 GMT.

He said copper stocks were also unlikely to rise for fundamental reasons in the final quarter of the year, but low output levels could lead to a shortfall in production unless demand starts to slow in China and some developed markets. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Alison Birrane)