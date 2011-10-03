(The opinions expressed in this article represent the views of the author)

By Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life Investments

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters)- There is broad agreement amongst analysts and mining companies on the market outlook for industrial commodities - weak demand in the short term but stronger medium and long-term prospects. Supply constraints are less discussed against such a background.

However, it is probably just as easy to make the counter argument that the short-term outlook is too negative but medium-term demand will be subdued as the debt and deficit deleveraging process plays out and the EU and the US attempt to put their economic houses in order.

Weak demand has naturally followed from an economic slowdown and has been exacerbated by the disruption caused by the March 11 Japanese tsunami and earthquake.

How quickly and whether demand picks up on a sustained basis depends on policy decisions in several major economies. Because so much is politics and policy dependent, the call on timing is difficult.

A decision by China to reflate would help, while further quantitative easing by the U.S. would tend to promote commodities along with other risk assets.

Fundamentally, it is clear that incremental demand should come from increased infrastructure expenditure in the wake of natural disasters.

Also, technical failings mean some of the rapidly constructed projects in China will need re-doing in a more robust fashion, requiring more industrial-metal content.

China's share of the industrial metals market has increased from 23 percent of global consumption in 2005 to around 42 percent today, according to Barclays Capital.

However, in China's case it is not clear to what extent metals such as aluminium, copper, lead, nickel and zinc are being stockpiled rather than used.

Net imports of copper have been reduced by more than a third in 2011, suggesting that China has been canny about restocking, i.e. buying on the dips and recycling when prices are high.

The outlook for the copper price near term is dominated by sentiment over Greece and the Euro situation as well as financing pressures in China, but plans to increase stock of social housing in China should underpin demand further out.

New supplies of refined copper from the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Mexico, and new mined supplies from Mongolia, Congo and Zambia, could balance the market in the medium term.

For the developed world, prospects of a sustained economic recovery seem to be receding and the timing of elections will hamper progress on some infrastructure initiatives, leading to softer demand for a range of metals.

As far as supply constraints and inventory levels are concerned, industrial metals' prices have become increasingly irrational.

Aluminium and nickel have been in abundant supply for some time. This raises the question of why prices have only recently corrected along with other commodities.

Possible explanations include markets trading away from fundamentals or that inventories are not real, in the sense that they are being used as collateral in an environment where financial credit is constrained by policy, and are therefore not available for commercial use.

Another potential drag on the supply of base metals is higher taxation. By the end of 2010 specific taxes on mining activity featured in a dozen countries. Both the incidence and levels of taxation are increasing.

Australia introduced a carbon tax.

In Chile and Peru taxes and royalties on operating profits are used to fund welfare spending.

Zambia and Tanzania have imposed windfall taxes on 'super' profits in addition to mining royalties. With volatile prices, governments will need to calibrate their levies so as to avoid discouraging activity.

Traded volumes for industrial commodities look healthy, but much of the trade is speculative rather than commercial and is subject to sudden reversals.

Evidence comes from data on speculative positioning and the changing relationships between prices across the commodity complex.

Speculators have retreated from recent extremes, but are still long of commodities and are moving from short to neutral positioning on the dollar.

Cross-commodity correlations have risen with investment interest in commodities as a hedge against financial risks.

In particular, the rise in index trading via Exchange Traded Funds has contributed to three-month correlations increasing from 0.34, measured by Absolute Strategy Research over a decade, to 0.48 for the past three years. For copper the correlation with other commodities is 0.55 on the shorter time frame. All of which muddies the waters further. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)