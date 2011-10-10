* Chairman asked by independent non-execs to resign

* No deal struck over break-up price

* Concert party prepared to discuss removing chairman

* LMS shares up 9 percent (Updates with response from LMS' concert party)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 10 LMS Capital's independent non-executive directors are looking to replace chairman Robert Rayne, following a disagreement over Rayne's plans to restructure the underperforming investment group.

Last month, LMS said it had received an approach by Rayne and a group of investors he had put together representing approximately 35 percent of the company's shares, requesting that LMS be broken up.

However, LMS's independent directors said they had failed to agree a price for the deal.

"The Independent Committee has sought to structure an exit for the concert party, but it has not been possible to establish a price at which the concert party would be willing to sell its holding and at which a buyer or buyers for those shares could be found in current market conditions," they said in a statement.

"Accordingly, Robert Rayne has been asked to resign from the board," they added.

The investors said they were prepared to discuss the removal of Rayne, whose late father Lord Max Rayne bought a controlling stake in LMS's predecessor London Merchant Securities in 1958.

But they added there was common ground between both Rayne and the independent directors since both wanted to restructure LMS to boost its returns for investors.

"The Concert Party proposes to identify with fellow shareholders the optimal board composition for the company to take this new strategy forward with the objective of maximising shareholder value," they said.

FAMILY HEIRLOOM

Rayne and his partners have been concerned by the fact that the shares of LMS have traded at a discount to their net asset value since the business was demerged from London Merchant in 2006.

The independent directors are pressing ahead with plans to break up LMS.

"The company will be writing to shareholders shortly to table resolutions to approve the orderly wind-down and to address the composition of the board so as to ensure its full independence as it supervises the wind-down," said John Barnsley, who heads up the LMS Capital independent committee.

The battle within LMS echoes a similar dispute at Switzerland's Private Equity Holding this year.

Private Equity Holding shareholder Mantra Investissement criticised the group's management team, and called for all its assets to be realised to generate value for shareholders.

Although the PEH management survived a shareholder vote on its strategy, a significant portion of its shareholder constituency voted against the management team.

LMS Capital shares were up 8.8 percent at 62 pence in early afternoon trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 170 million pounds.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan and Erica Billingham)