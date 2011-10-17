LONDON Oct 17 LMS Capital chairman
Robert Rayne has dismissed an ultimatum from fellow directors
who have threatened to resign if he does not quit the board,
escalating a disagreement over how best to break up the private
equity group.
"Mr Rayne told the board in September that he would step
down as chairman once a capital realisation strategy had been
put in place. He has every intention of doing this. He intends,
however, to remain a director," a shareholder group led by Rayne
and seeking a break-up of the firm said on Monday.
The company, which invests in the consumer, energy and
support services sectors, said last week that it had failed to
agree a price at which Rayne and the other investors, who
between them own over 35 percent of the company, might be bought
out of their shares.
As a result the company's independent directors agreed that
a sale of LMS' portfolio of investments would be the best way of
delivering optimal returns to shareholders, particularly given
an underperforming share price.
As part of the process, LMS said it had asked Rayne to leave
the board to "ensure its full independence as it supervises the
wind-down" and that three non-executive directors would resign
if the plan were not implemented.
In its response on Monday, the shareholder group said it was
sure suitable replacements could be found for any directors who
resign.
"I have offered to stand down as chairman so that a suitably
qualified independent chairman may be brought in to oversee the
orderly wind down strategy," Rayne said. "As a non-executive
director, I will be available to help the board through my
longstanding relationships with fund advisers and investee
companies."
